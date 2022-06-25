India vs Leicestershire, Tour Match, Day 3 Live Score Updates:Leicestershire bowlers have started Day 3 of the ongoing tour game against India with some tight bowling. The match is very important from India's perspective. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who failed to get going in the first innings, will look to stay at the crease for a long haul and spend some valuable time in the middle. India were 80 for one at stumps on Day 2, leading the hosts by 82 runs. KS Bharat was batting unbeaten on 31 while Hanuma Vihari was also unbeaten on 9. Shubman Gill had earlier given India a brisk start before he was dismissed on 38. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each as India bowled out Leicestershire for 244. As a result, India took a two-run lead heading into their second innings. Rishabh Pant top-scored for the hosts with a brilliant fifty before being dismissed on 76. Earlier, India declared on their overnight score of 246/8. It was KS Bharat who helped India go past the 200-run mark after the top-order fell cheaply.

Here are the Live Score Updates of India vs Leicestershire, Tour Match, Day 3 from the Uptonsteel Cricket Ground

15:30 PM IST: Tight Bowling

Runs have not come easy for India as Leicestershire bowlers have done a good job so far on the day.

15:18 PM IST: PLAY RESUMES!

Rain has stopped and the action has resumed!

15:01 PM IST: RAIN STOPS PLAY

After Vihari takes two runs off Walker, rains stops play!

15:01 PM IST: DAY 3 STARTS!

Srikar Bharat and Hanuma Vihari are at the crease!

15:00 PM IST: TERRIFIC PANT

The Day 2 was highlighted by a brilliant innings from Pant, who scored 76 off 87 balls playing for Leicestershire

14:53 PM IST: INDIAN BATTERS IN FOCUS

Srikar Bharat (31*) and Hanuma Vihari (9*) were the overnight batters.

14:50 PM IST: HELLO AND WELCOME!

Welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the Tour match between India and Leicstershire!