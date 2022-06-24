Srikar Bharat will look to bring up the much-deserved century on Day 2 of the ongoing four-day Tour Game against Leicestershire. It was Bharat who was the bright spot with the bat for India after the top-order fell cheaply and there was no resistance. Virat Kohli made a well made 33, but he was given out to a dubious on-field call. Skipper Rohit Sharma made 25 while Shubman Gill scored 21. At stumps on Day 1, India's score read 246/8 with Bharat (70*) and Mohammed Shami (18*) at the crease. For Leicestershire, Roman Walker, who is yet to play a first-class game, took five wickets.

Walker took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur.

When will the India vs Leicestershire Tour match be played?

The India vs Leicestershire Tour match will be played from June 23 to 26.

Where is the India vs Leicestershire Tour match being played?

The India vs Leicestershire Tour match will be played at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.

What time will the India vs Leicestershire Tour match, Day 2 start?

The India vs Leicestershire Tour match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Leicestershire Tour match, Day 2?

The India vs Leicestershire Tour match will not be available on TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Leicestershire Tour match, Day 2?

The India vs Leicestershire Tour match, Day 2 will be streamed live on Leicestershire County Cricket Club's YouTube channel.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)