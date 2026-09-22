India vs Japan Free Live Streaming, One-Off T20I: India take on Japan in a historic one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday, a fixture that could prove to be the watershed moment Japanese cricket has been waiting for. The match is set to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries while also serving as the final preparatory outing for India and Japan ahead of the cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026, which begins next week. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel headline the Indian squad, with most of them expected to feature if India field their first-choice XI.

The match, scheduled to be played in Sano, around 100 km from Tokyo and widely regarded as the 'Japanese cricket capital', will be the experience of a lifetime for the 11 players, most of whom are second-generation Japanese citizens of dual heritage.

When will the India vs Japan, One-Off T20I take place?

The India vs Japan, One-Off T20I will take place on September 22 (Tuesday).

Where will the India vs Japan, One-Off T20I match be held?

The India vs Japan, One-Off T20I will be held at the Sano International Cricket Ground, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan.

What time will the India vs Japan, One-Off T20I match start?

The India vs Japan, One-Off T20I will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the match.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Japan, One-Off T20I match for free?

The India vs Japan, One-Off T20I match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, it will be broadcast free of charge on DD Urdu.

History in the making! India face Japan in the first-ever Suzuki Cup T20I!



22 September | 9:20 AM IST



Tune in LIVE on DD Urdu (DD Free Dish)#INDvsJPN #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jTeUcOUdrw — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 21, 2026

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Japan, One-Off T20I match?

The India vs Japan, One-Off T20I match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

(All the information is as per the details provided by the broadcaster)

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