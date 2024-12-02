Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Japan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024, Live Score: Japan Bounce Back In Style As India Go 2 Down
India vs Japan Live Updates, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024: Japan skipper Koji Hardgrave Abe won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their ACC U19 Asia Cup match
India vs Japan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024, Live Updates:© X (Twitter)
India vs Japan Live Updates, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024: Japan skipper Koji Hardgrave Abe won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their ACC U19 Asia Cup match on Monday in Sharjah. India will be coming to this clash after facing a shocking 43-run loss against the arch-rivals Pakistan. On the other hand, Japan also faced a big defeat by 243 runs against the hosts UAE. Both the teams are now looking to bounce back, in order to get their campaign on track. (Live Scorecard)
Match 8, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, 2024, Dec 02, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-U19
147/3 (24.4)
JPN-U19
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Japan Under-19 won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.96
Batsman
Mohammad Amaan
30* (44)
Karthikeya KP
2 (4)
Bowler
Charles Hinze
28/1 (6)
Hugo Kelly
15/1 (3.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
IND vs JPN, U19 Asia Cup, Live Updates
