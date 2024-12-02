India vs Japan Live Updates, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024: Japan skipper Koji Hardgrave Abe won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their ACC U19 Asia Cup match on Monday in Sharjah. India will be coming to this clash after facing a shocking 43-run loss against the arch-rivals Pakistan. On the other hand, Japan also faced a big defeat by 243 runs against the hosts UAE. Both the teams are now looking to bounce back, in order to get their campaign on track. (Live Scorecard)