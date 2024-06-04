India (IND) will be playing against Ireland (IRE) in Match 8 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on June 5 at 08:00 PM IST. Both teams last played against each other in the 2nd T20I of India in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2023 where Ruturaj Gaikwad scored the highest fantasy points for India with 88 match fantasy points while Andy Balbirnie topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Ireland with 99 match fantasy points.

IND vs IRE (India vs Ireland), Match 8 - Match Information

Match: India vs Ireland, Match 8

Date: 5th June 2024

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

IND vs IRE, Match Preview

Ireland are playing their first game of this season. In their last 5 games, Ireland have won 3 games and lost 2. India are also playing their first game of this season. In their last 4 games, India have won 3 games and lost 1.

IND vs IRE, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, is balanced.

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be around 21.63 C and humidity is expected to be around 67%. 4.42 m/s winds are expected. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers.

IND vs IRE, Head-to-Head

Ireland have lost all seven of the encounters between these two teams. Ireland has a poor track record compared to India. We estimate that India will win this match based on our analysis and patterns. Thus far, both teams' bowlers have earned the most fantasy points for their teams.

IND vs IRE, Fabtasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli has an average of 67 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.9 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Kohli is a top-order opening right-handed batter. In the recently played 5 matches, Virat Kohli has scored 33, 47, 27, 92, 42 runs averaging 48.2 per match.

Mark Adair (IRE)

Mark Adair has an average of 76 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and is a safe bet for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He bowls right-arm fast and in the recently played 5 matches, this player has taken 11 wickets.

Barry McCarthy (IRE)

Barry McCarthy is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 50 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. He bowls right-arm medium and in the last 4 matches, Barry McCarthy has taken 2 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 54 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. Jasprit Bumrah is a right-arm fast bowler and in the recent 5 matches, he has taken 7 wickets at an average of 13.1.

Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

Kuldeep Yadav can be a punt pick for your Dream11 Team. Kuldeep Yadav has an average of 46 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8. He bowls slow left-arm chinaman and in the recent 5 matches, he has taken 9 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav has a very good record against Ireland, taking 3, 4 wickets in the recent matches.

Harry Tector (IRE)

Harry Tector is a batter and has an average of 34 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.9 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Tector is a top-order batter who bats right-handed. In the recently played 4 matches, he has scored 17 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

Suryakumar Yadav is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 51 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.7. He is a top-order batter who bats right-handed. In the recently played 5 matches, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 31, 0, 11, 102, 56 runs averaging 50 per match.

Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

Ravindra Jadeja is an all-rounder and has an average of 42 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.7 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Ravindra Jadeja is a left-handed batter. In the recent 3 matches, he has scored 4, 42, 5 runs.

IND vs IRE Squad

India (IND) Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ireland (IRE) Squad: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Ben White, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock and Ross Adair

IND vs IRE Dream11 Team Today

Wicket-Keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli, Harry Tector and Paul Stirling

All-Rounders: Mark Adair and Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Barry McCarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Graham Hume

Captain: Barry McCarthy

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli