India (IND) are set to face off against Ireland (IRE) in Match 8 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, but there still remain some questions about the playing combination Rohit Sharma's team will opt for. The opening pairing has been debated around a lot, with Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal competing fo the second opener's spot. Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are also competing for the sole wicket-keeper's spot while Shivam Dube's role also remains in the spotlight.

Ireland are playing their first game of the 2024 T20 World Cup season. They have had a decent run in the T20 format of late and have secured three wins and faced two losses in their last five matches.

India too will be playing their first game of the 2024 T20 World Cup season. India have won four out of their last five matches, losing only one. But which players will be in the spotlight?

India's Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

Players to Watch Out For in India vs Ireland match:

India

1. Virat Kohli

Advertisement

A prolific right-handed top-order batter, Kohli has been in fine form, scoring 33, 47, 27, 92, and 42 in his last five matches, averaging 48.2 runs per game. He is a top player to keep an eye on in the match against Ireland.

2. Jasprit Bumrah

The right-arm fast bowler has been a consistent wicket-taker, claiming 7 wickets in his last five matches at an average of 13.1. One of the best bowlers in the T20 format, he will be a big threat to opposition batters.

3. Kuldeep Yadav

Advertisement

The left-arm wrist spinner has an impressive record against Ireland, with notable performances including 3 and 4-wicket hauls in recent encounters against them. He has taken 9 wickets in his last five matches.

Ireland

1. Mark Adair

The right-arm fast bowler has been a standout performer for Ireland, taking 11 wickets in his last five matches and Adair will be keen to provide breakthroughs for his team.

2. Barry McCarthy

Another key bowler for Ireland, McCarthy has taken 2 wickets in his last four matches and is known for his effective right-arm medium pace.

3. Harry Tector

A promising right-handed top-order batter, Tector has scored 17 runs in his recent four matches and will be looking to improve his form in the upcoming match.