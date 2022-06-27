India defeated Ireland by seven wickets in the first T20I of the two-match series between the sides on Sunday. Chasing a target of 109 runs in a rain-curtailed game, India reached home with 16 balls to spare. The 12-over-a-side match in Dublin also saw pace sensation Umran Malik making his India debut. While everyone was expecting an exhibition of fast bowling from Umran, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who hogged limelight for his pace.

Ireland won the toss and opted to bat first. Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie opened the innings. Stirling faced the first ball of Bhuvneshwar and that left everyone perplexed as the speed gun showed that the delivery was bowled at 201 kmph.

While it was a clear case of an error from the speed gun, it gave netizens a chance to have some fun. Here are some of the reactions:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowled at 200+ KPH during the 1st T20 against Ireland at Dublin. #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/ZnIJAHYf1z — Cricket insect (@000insect) June 27, 2022

Shoaib Akhtar, Umran Malik who??? Bhuvi just bowled the fastest ball ever. Real pic, just took ss pic.twitter.com/2wDDDJQ6gK — Usama Kareem (@UsamaKarem2) June 26, 2022

Captain Rohit Sharma knows how to bring the best out of their players.

Bhuvi is unstoppable since that incident. #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/0YcxXHbw0H — HITMAN (@CaptainRo45) June 27, 2022

It is worth noting that former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket. He had clocked 161.3 kmph.

While Bhuvneshwar returned figures of 1/16 in his three overs on Sunday, it wasn't a memorable debut for Umran Malik, who conceded 14 runs in his first over and didn't get a chance to bowl after that.

After the match, Hardik Pandya, who was leading India for the first time, said that he feels Umran Malik should bowl with the older ball.

Talking about the game, it was Harry Tector's 64 not out off 33 that helped Ireland reach 108/4 in the allotted 12 overs. Bhuvneshwar, Hardik Pandya, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal shared a wicket apiece.

Promoted

In return, India reached home with seven wickets in hand and 16 balls to spare. Deepak Hooda led the scorers' chart with an unbeaten 47 off 29, laced with two sixes and six fours. Ishan Kishan (26 off 11) and Hardik (24 off 12) also helped the team's cause.

India and Ireland play the second and final T20I at the same venue on June 28.