Two-time winners India and defending champions England will clash in Match 29 of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India, on October 29. The match starts at 02:00 PM IST. While Jos Buttler-led England are on the brink of elimination after winning only one of the five matches played so far in the tournament, Rohit Sharma-led India are unbeaten after playing five matches and winning all of them.

Ekana Cricket Stadium ODI records

Win/loss record

Team India has played one ODI match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium so far. India faced South Africa in 2022. Put into bat, the Proteas scored 249/4. In reply, India were bowled out for 240.

On the contrary, England are yet to play an ODI match at this venue.

Overall, 7 ODI matches have been played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium so far, with the team batting second winning on four instances.

Average score

India scored 240 runs in the only ODI match played at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Overall, the average score batting first at the Ekana stadium is 229 runs while the average score batting second is 213 runs.

Highest score

The highest score recorded at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium so far has been 311/7, scored by South Africa against Australia in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. In reply, Australia were bundled out for 177 as the Proteas won the match by a thumping 134-run margin.

Lowest score

Australia's 177-all out is the lowest score at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Top run-getter and wicket-taker

West Indian batter Shai Hope with 229 runs in three innings is the top run-getter at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Sanju Samson is the top run-getter for India at the venue. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 86 in the only match played by India at the venue against South Africa in 2022.

Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka with 7 wickets across two matches is the leading wicket-taker at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

For India, the leading wicket-taker at Lucknow is Shardul Thakur. The right-arm medium pacer registered figures of 2/35 against the Proteas.

India vs England ODI records

Head-to-head record at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium

India and England have never faced each other at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium so far.

Head-to-head record in ODIs

Overall, in ODI cricket, India and England have crossed paths a total of 106 times. Out of these encounters, India have secured victory in 57 matches, while England have triumphed in 44 games. Additionally, two matches have ended in ties while three encounters did not yield any results.

In the last five ODI meetings between the two teams, India have emerged victorious thrice while England have won on two occasions. The highest team total in these five matches was 337, achieved by England, while the lowest total was 110, also posted by England.

In the outcomes based on batting first or chasing, the team batting first has won 22 times and lost 24 times in 50 matches, while the chasing side has won on 35 occasions and suffered defeat 20 times in 56 matches.

India vs England prediction

India and England have experienced contrasting fortunes in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. While India is striving to secure their position in the knockout stage, England faces the prospect of elimination. The Men in Blue will enter Sunday's contest as clear favourites.