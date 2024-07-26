India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup T20, 2024 1st Semi Final: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs India
India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup T20 Semi Final LIVE Scorecard: Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bat against India in the semi-final
India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final, Live Updates: Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bat against India in the semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Friday in Dambulla. Shafali Verma will be aiming to come out all guns blazing while Smriti Mandhana will be more than motivated to get a big one as India start overwhelming favourites against Bangladesh. The 'Women In Blue' pummeled the opposition in all three games -- winning by seven wickets against Pakistan, 78 runs against UAE and by an 82-run margin against Nepal. (Live Scorecard)
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh
Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rumana Ahmed, Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter
No run.
Fuller on the pads, Nigar Sultana tucks this to square leg for no run.
Short and wide of off, Nigar Sultana punches this to cover-point for another dot.
Floated on leg, missing the stumps. Nigar Sultana looks to play this off her back foot and misses. A gentle appeal but the umpire turns it down.
Under-cutter around off, Nigar Sultana looks to loft this over cover but gets an inside edge onto the pads for nothing.
Tossed up on off, Nigar Sultana drives this to short cover for no run.
WIDE! Fuller, wide down the leg. Wide called.
Good length arond middle and off, Murshida Khatun drills this to long on for one.
Nigar Sultana walks out next.
OUT! Second dismissal for Renuka Singh and this time it's Ishma Tanjim walking back to the dugout. Pitched up around off, teases the batter to go for the drive. Ishma Tanjim gets tempted and throws her bat at it, a bit of indecision costs her as she gets a leading edge towards Tanuja Kanwar at a backward point. Tanuja Kanwar times her jump well and holds onto this.
On a length around off, Ishma Tanjim drives this to extra cover for no run.
BEATEN! Full and wide outside of, Ishma Tanjim goes for the drive and gets beaten on her outside edge. Ishma Tanjim survives.
Back of a length around off, Ishma Tanjim dabs this to short third for no run.
Pitched up on off, Murshida Khatun pushes this towards sweeper cover for one.
Fuller one, going away from the left-hander. Murshida Khatun leaves it.
FOUR! STREAKY! Almost chopped on. Good length around off, Ishma Tanjim looks to play this on off, gets an inside edge bouncing over the keeper to her left and for a boundary towards fine leg region.
Good length on off, Ishma Tanjim punches this to cover-point for no run.
FOUR! Fractionally short, on off. Ishma Tanjim rocks back and pulls this through square leg for four runs. Ishma Tanjim opens her account with a boundary.
Good length around off, Ishma Tanjim pushes this on leg but finds the fielder at mid-wicket.
Back of a length around middle and leg, Murshida Khatun tucks this through backward square leg for one.