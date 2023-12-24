India vs Australia Women's One-off Test Day 4 Live:India would push for a win in what may turn out to be an exciting day in the women's one-off Test against Australia in Mumbai on Sunday. On the third day, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's (2/23) golden arm came to India women's rescue with two late wickets as the hosts endured a challenging outing in the one-off Test, with Australia leading by 46 runs at stumps on the third day. Annabel Sutherland (12) and Ashleigh Gardner (7) were at the crease at stumps with Australia reaching 233/5 in second innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of India vs Australia Women's One-off Test Day 4 straight from Mumbai