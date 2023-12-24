Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia Women's One-off Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: India Women Eye Historic Win Against Australia
India vs Australia Women's One-off Test Day 4 Live: India would push for a win in what may turn out to be an exciting day in the one-off Test against Australia in Mumbai on Sunday
India vs Australia Women's One-off Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates© Twitter
India vs Australia Women's One-off Test Day 4 Live:India would push for a win in what may turn out to be an exciting day in the women's one-off Test against Australia in Mumbai on Sunday. On the third day, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's (2/23) golden arm came to India women's rescue with two late wickets as the hosts endured a challenging outing in the one-off Test, with Australia leading by 46 runs at stumps on the third day. Annabel Sutherland (12) and Ashleigh Gardner (7) were at the crease at stumps with Australia reaching 233/5 in second innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates of India vs Australia Women's One-off Test Day 4 straight from Mumbai
One-off Test, Australia Women in India, Only Test, 2023, Dec 21, 2023
Day 4 | Morning Session
IND-W
406
AUS-W
219&247/6 (95.4)
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.58
Batsman
Annabel Sutherland
23 (88)
Jess Jonassen
3* (9)
Bowler
Renuka Singh
32/0 (11)
Pooja Vastrakar
40/1 (10.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest South Africa vs India Updates and check out SA vs IND schedules and IPL 2024 Auction. Read all the details related to the IPL 2024.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
India vs Australia Women's Test Live
1 run, this is worked away for a run.
Fuller one and on off, Annabel Sutherland drives it straight to mid off.
Another full delivery, outside off, angling away, Jess Jonassen leaves it alone.
Pitches this one up, on middle, Jess Jonassen tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
Full again and on middle, Jess Jonassen nudges it wide of mid on for a couple of runs.
Overpitched and around off, Annabel Sutherland drives it firmly through covers for a single.
Goes fuller and on middle, shaping in, Annabel Sutherland knocks it towards mid on.
This is on a hard length and outside off, keeps low, Annabel Sutherland looks to cut it away but misses due to the lack of bounce.
Another full delivery, on middle, shaping in, Annabel Sutherland flicks it away nicely through mid-wicket as Rajeshwari Gayakwad chases after it and pushes it back inside well. Three runs taken.
Pitched up again and on middle, angling in, Annabel Sutherland keeps it out to the off side.