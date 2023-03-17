Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st ODI: 'Captain' Hardik Pandya Looks To Impress Against Australia
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Hardik Pandya leads the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma.
India vs Australia 1st ODI: File photo of Hardik Pandya and Steve Smith
After a 2-1 triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India shift their focus to the 3-match ODI series against Australia that could set the precedent for future. With Rohit Sharma out of the first ODI due to family commitments, Hardik Pandya has been given the responsibility to lead the team. Other than Rohit, Shreyas Iyer is also out of the match, as well as the entire series, though no replacement of his has been named yet. For Australia, there remains a big change as Steve Smith has been given the team's baton in the absence of Pat Cummins who remains home following the death of his mother. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the Live ccore and updates of the 1st ODI match between India and Australia, straight from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 12:10 (IST)IND vs AUS Live: Focus On Captain Hardik!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and Australia from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. All eye will be on 'captain' Hardik Pandya as he gets set to lead in an ODI for the first time.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.