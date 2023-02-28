Eyeing a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, India hold a 2-0 lead in the four-match series, heading into the third Test against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. However, the hosts face a selection dilemma with opening batter KL Rahul going through a rough patch. Rahul, who was named vice-captain for the first two Tests, has struggled to score runs so far, could be dropped to make way for the in-form Shubman Gill, who has showcased breathtaking form since the start of the year. Australia, on the other hand, could be boosted by the possible returns of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc. However, the hosts will be without the services of captain Pat Cummins and veteran batter David Warner..

When will the India vs Australia, 3rd Test match be played?

The India vs Australia, 3rd Test match will be played from Wednesday, March 1.

Where will the India vs Australia, 3rd Test match be played?

The India vs Australia, 3rd Test match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

What time will the India vs Australia, 3rd Test match start?

The India vs Australia, 3rd Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia, 3rd Test match?

The India vs Australia, 3rd Test match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 3rd Test match?

The India vs Australia, 3rd Test match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

