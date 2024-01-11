Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma Makes Return In Shortest Format As India Take On Afghanistan
IND vs AFG 1st T20I Live Updates: India aim for a solid start to the series as Rohit Sharma returns as T20I captain.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma will mark his return as India captain in T20Is.© AFP
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Updates: The Indian cricket team takes on Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mohali on Thursday. The contests will be a T20 World Cup 2024 rehearsal for the Indian side as it will be their last T20I assignment before the world event. Rohit Sharma, who has been picked as captain for the series, will be making a return to the T20I format after 14 months. Virat Kohli would not be available for the first game. He will be joining the team for the second and third T20Is. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Udpates of the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match:
- 16:51 (IST)India vs Afghanistan Live: Kohli misses out!India head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday revealed that Virat Kohli would miss the first T20I due to personal reasons and will be available for the second and third matches. Kohli has returned to India's T20I squad after a gap of around 14 months. Since, he is not available for the first game, the focus will completely be on another veteran Rohit Sharma.
- 16:23 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone and welcome to the live blog of India vs Afghanistan first T20I match. The contest takes place at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Stay connected for all the live updates.
