India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Updates: The Indian cricket team takes on Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mohali on Thursday. The contests will be a T20 World Cup 2024 rehearsal for the Indian side as it will be their last T20I assignment before the world event. Rohit Sharma, who has been picked as captain for the series, will be making a return to the T20I format after 14 months. Virat Kohli would not be available for the first game. He will be joining the team for the second and third T20Is. (Live Scorecard)

