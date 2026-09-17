Another option to fit Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing eleven would be to give Ishan Kishan a rest. Kishan captained East Zone to the Duleep Trophy before linking up with the national squad. Samson has been performing the wicket-keeping duties in the ongoing series. Also the management would want Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma to get some time in the centre with the destructive top-three leaving little to do for the rest of the batters in the first two games.