India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I LIVE Updates: Abhishek Sharma became the fastest batter to score a century among Test-playing nations. During the third T20I against Afghanistan, he achieved the feat in 30 balls, comfortably surpassing the previous record of 33 balls held by both Sikandar Raza and Finn Allen. The Indian southpaw scored 108 runs off 34 balls with the help of nine fours and 11 sixes. Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube have kept the scoreboard ticking for three-down India. Earlier, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remained on the bench as India were invited to bat by Afghanistan. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates of India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I:
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Brilliant catch from Rashid Khan!
Wow! That is some catch from Rashid Khan at long-on! For a moment, it seemed the ball would comfortably beat him, but the Afghanistan star rushed to his left and took a brilliant catch. Shivam Dube fails to make the most of the opportunity.
Shivam Dube c Rashid Khan b Azmatullah Omarzai 14(10)
IND 186-4 (15.3)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: 17 runs come from Rashid's over!
Shivam Dube targets Rashid Khan and slams the star Afghanistan spinner for two boundaries. He hits a maximum over deep mid-wicket before smashing a four straight down the ground. Shreyas Iyer finishes the over with a stunning six over extra cover.
IND 184-3 (15)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Sanju Samson falls after fifty!
Sanju Samson slams his half-century in 34 balls and loses his wicket the very next delivery! He connects well with the ball but finds the fielder at long-off. India are three down against Afghanistan.
IND 164-3 (13.1)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: WICKET!
Tilak Varma has been run out! Rashid Khan's brilliance earns Afghanistan this wicket. Tilak taps the ball to the left of Rashid and runs for a quick single. He hesitates a bit, while Rashid runs to his left, picks up the ball, and then turns to find the bull's-eye at the non-striker's end.
Tilak Varma run out (Rashid Khan) 2(5)
IND 152-2 (11.1)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: 150 up for Team India!
Ten runs come off Mujeeb Ur Rahman's third over. Sanju Samson slams the first ball for a six, but the Afghanistan spinner makes a good comeback to concede four singles in the remaining five deliveries. Meanwhile, India cross the 150-run mark.
IND 152-1 (11)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Abhishek Sharma is GONE!
OUT! That is a soft dismissal after Abhishek Sharma's terrific knock! Rashid Khan bowls a googly, and it takes the outside edge of his bat. The umpire raises his finger after a caught-behind appeal, but Abhishek reviews it only to waste a DRS for India. He walks off after scoring 108 off just 34 balls.
Abhishek Sharma c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Rashid Khan 108(34)
IND 142-1 (9.5)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Abhishek slams ton in 30 balls!
30-BALL CENTURY FOR ABHISHEK SHARMA! Insane hitting from the Indian opener as he races to his third T20I ton, comfortably breaking the record for the fastest century in the format among players from Test-playing nations.
IND 132-0 (8.3)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: SIX from Abhishek Sharma!
SIX! Abhishek Sharma gets into the 90s in style! He slams Mujeeb Ur Rahman for a six straight down the ground. The southpaw is now batting on 93 off 28 balls.
IND 124-0 (8)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Nothing stopping Abhishek!
FOUR! Abhishek Sharma is into the 80s now. He has faced only 25 balls so far, but that has been enough to make Afghanistan's life miserable here. The southpaw is only a few shots away from registering a century.
IND 109-0 (7)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: India script history!
Abhishek Sharma is putting on an absolute show here! The southpaw dances down the track and smashes Rashid Khan for a stunning inside-out six over extra cover. India finish the Powerplay with a staggering 100 runs on the board, their highest-ever Powerplay total in T20I cricket.
IND 100-0 (6)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: 16-Ball fifty for Abhishek Sharma!
SIX! It is a 16-ball half-century for Abhishek Sharma! He is making a habit of scoring blistering fifties. The southpaw launches the ball over long-on to bring up the milestone in style. India are cruising at 75/0 in 4.4 overs.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: India fly high!
Sanju Samson hits Mujeeb Ur Rahman for a six down the ground in the previous over, and here he welcomes Mohammad Nabi with a similar shot. India are off to a flier in this game.
IND 62-0 (4.1)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Twenty-three run over!
6, 6, 4, 4 - Sensational batting from Abhishek Sharma! He has been attacking relentlessly, and the Afghanistan bowlers simply look clueless at the moment. The southpaw takes apart Fazalhaq Farooqi, smashing him for two sixes and as many fours. India collect 23 runs from the over.
IND 45-0 (3)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 6, 6 - Abhishek on fire!
Azmatullah Omarzai comes into the attack from the other end, and Abhishek Sharma welcomes him with two towering sixes. India collect a total of 17 runs from the over and are off to a flying start.
IND 22-0 (2)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: FOUR from Abhishek!
Here's the first boundary for India! Farooqi bowls it outside off this time, and Abhishek Sharma plays a lofted drive through deep extra cover to earn the first boundary of the match for India. A dot ball follows. Five runs come off the over.
IND 5-0 (1)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Action begins!
The action kicks off! Fazalhaq Farooqi has the new ball in hand, and Sanju Samson will face him. Here we go. The pacer begins with a short-of-a-length delivery, swinging into Samson, who gets an inside edge on it.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Afghanistan's playing XI -
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Noor ul Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: India's playing XI -
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not playing, today as well! Shreyas Iyer informs at the toss that Yash Thakur is in for Arshdeep Singh.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Afghanistan opt to bowl!
Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran wins the toss and opts to bowl first against India! The skipper informed that the side is playing with two changes. Waiting to hear from Shreyas Iyer now.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Will Kishan be rested for Sooryavanshi?
Another option to fit Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing eleven would be to give Ishan Kishan a rest. Kishan captained East Zone to the Duleep Trophy before linking up with the national squad. Samson has been performing the wicket-keeping duties in the ongoing series. Also the management would want Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma to get some time in the centre with the destructive top-three leaving little to do for the rest of the batters in the first two games.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Sooryavanshi in for Samson?
The selections so far have made it clear that India are not willing to go out of the way to make room for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who made his debut on the tour of England in July when Sanju Samson was not in the best of form.
Now both Samson and Abhishek Sharma are in good touch and considering they both are one-format regulars, they would not want to be rested, leaving the management to make that call.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Expect changes in India's playing XI
Playing in familiar conditions, India have played like an unstoppable force, making the dangerous Afghanistan outfit look ordinary. Having sealed the series on Tuesday night, India captain Shreyas Iyer said there could be a change in the combination for the final game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to give players on the bench much-needed time before they fly to Japan for the Asian Games beginning September 19.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Will Sooryavanshi get a chance?
With the series already in bag, India might be tempted to move away from the established combination and give some game time to the awe-inspiring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi among others when they take on Afghanistan in the inconsequential third T20I.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Have a look at squads -
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur.
Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Noor ul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to NDTV's live blog for the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match. Having already sealed the series, Shreyas Iyer and Co. aim to register a clean sweep. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are still searching for their first T20I win over India.