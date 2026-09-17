India vs Afghanistan Free Live Streaming, 3rd T20I Live Telecast: After sealing the series with two wins in two matches, the third T20 against Afghanistan gives a great opportunity for the Indian team to try out the benched players. All eyes will be on whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will get a chance or not. For the third T20I, to be held on Thursday, Sooryavanshi is likely to get a chance, as hinted by captain Shreyas Iyer. "Definitely, we want all of them to get used to the wicket and get some practice, so it will be a good opportunity to give a chance to the guys sitting out," Iyer said after the second T20I. (India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Free Live Updates)

When will the India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I take place?

The India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I will take place on September 17 (Thursday)

Where will the India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I match be held?

The India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I is being held at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will happen 30 minutes before that.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I match for free?

The India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. Additionally, it will be broadcast for free on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

All information as per information provided by broadcaster

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