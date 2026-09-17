India vs Afghanistan Free Live Streaming, 3rd T20I Live Telecast: With the series already secured, India will look to use the third and final T20I against Afghanistan as an opportunity to fine-tune their squad ahead of the Asian Games, with the Arun Jaitley Stadium set to host the contest on Thursday. The match comes after India produced virtually identical seven-wicket victories in the opening two games. They successfully chased targets of 157 and 160, respectively, leaving Afghanistan with little to show despite moments of individual brilliance. The second T20I followed a familiar pattern. Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell for a second straight duck before Ibrahim Zadran's 37 provided Afghanistan with some stability. Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan then added 48 for the sixth wicket, helping their side reach 159/8. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh claimed five wickets between them. (India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Live Updates)

When will the India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I take place?

The India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I will take place on September 17 (Thursday)

Where will the India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I match be held?

The India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I is being held at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will happen 30 minutes before that.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

All information as per information provided by broadcaster

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