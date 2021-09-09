Story ProgressBack to home
India To Tour South Africa For Multi-Format Series In December-January
Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket Graeme Smith announced that South Africa will host India for three Test matches, as many ODIs and four T20Is.
India will tour South Africa for a multi-format series later this year.© AFP
Highlights
- India-South Africa series comprises of 3 Test matches, 3 ODIs and 4 T20Is
- Test series will start from December 17 with 1st Test at Johannesburg
- India never won a Test series in South Africa
Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket Graeme Smith announced on Thursday that South Africa will welcome India during the 2020/2021 season in what he described as "a full tour" which will include three Test matches. Smith was speaking at a televised launch of the forthcoming campaign. Two Tests will be played in Johannesburg, from December 17 to 21 and from January 3 to 7. Centurion will host the second Test from December 26 to 30. They will be part of the World Test Championship.
The Test series will be followed by three one-day internationals and four T20 internationals, which will be shared between Cape Town and Paarl.
