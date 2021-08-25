Indian men's cricket team took the top spot in the World Test Championship (2021-2023) points table, with West Indies and Pakistan tied at second place. India have accumulated 14 points in the two matches that they have played against England. The percentage of points (PCT) of the Indian team is 58.33 after winning one match and drawing another. England are on the fourth spot with two points, which they have gathered in the drawn Trent Bridge Test. Pakistan on Tuesday levelled the two-match series and claimed 12 World Test Championship points after defeating the West Indies by 109 runs in Jamaica.

Earlier, West Indies had triumphed against Pakistan at the same venue in the first Test, claiming their share of 12 WTC points.

In the ongoing England vs India series, the first Test ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to win the second game by 151 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Both sides will now face off in the third Test, beginning Wednesday at Headingley, Leeds.

Riding on the confidence gained from the second Test, the visitors will look to seal the third Test which will ensure that India don't lose the five-match series.

Batsmen Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley were omitted from the England squad last week and pacer Mark Wood was ruled out of the third Test with an injury on Monday.

Some new faces are expected to be included in the English playing XI but for India the question remains whether they will change the winning combination or go with the same set of players in the third Test.