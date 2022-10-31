India Squad Announcement For New Zealand Series, Chief Selector Chetan Sharma Press Conference Live Updates: India have announced their squad for their upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand and the series against Bangladesh as well. India will be playing three T20Is and as many ODIs in New Zealand.

Here are the Live Updates of the Chetan Sharma Press Conference ahead of India's tour to New Zealand:

06:45 PM IST - Squad for New Zealand T20Is

Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

06:40 PM IST - Hardik captain in T20Is vs NZ, Dhawan to lead in ODIs

Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian squad in T20Is against New Zealand with Rishabh Pant being his deputy, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the ODIs against the Kiwis.

06:33 PM IST - How many matches will India play in New Zealand?

India will face New Zealand in a T20I series of three matches, starting November 18. An ODI series of as many matches between the side will follow.

06:21 PM IST - Indian squad set to be announced

India's squad for the white-ball series against India will be announced today. Don't go anywhere as we will bring you the squad details as soon as it is announced.

