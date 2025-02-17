While dropping his prediction, former spinner Harbhajan Singh has cautioned fans not to expect much entertainment in the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy on February 23. The tension and atmosphere are entirely different when the arch-rivals appear on the same field in search of glory. After playing out a nerve-wracking thriller in the T20 World Cup 2024 group stage, India and Pakistan will add a new chapter in their cut-throat rivalry on February 23 in Dubai.

India and Pakistan's last encounter in the Champions Trophy dates back to the 2017 final at The Oval. With Sarfaraz Ahmed at the helm, Pakistan lifted its maiden Champions Trophy title with an emphatic 180-run triumph over its bitter rival.

But this time, Harbhajan doesn't expect the "overhyped" match to go right down to the wire, considering the massive gap between the two sides.

"We will discuss the overhyped match between India and Pakistan. Yes, it is overhyped because there is nothing in it. India is a strong team. Pakistan is inconsistent. If you compare the numbers with the Indian team, the picture will become clear," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

During the buildup of the marquee event, India will enter the tournament with a scorching form. Days before the Champions Trophy, the Rohit Sharma-led side sweeped the ODI series away with a 3-0 win over England.

On the other hand, Pakistan, on their home turf, lost the ODI Tri-nation series against South Africa and New Zealand. The hosts comprehensively lost the first game against the Kiwis but found their rhythm by chasing down a record 353-run target against South Africa in Karachi.

In the final, New Zealand edged out the Men in Green without breaking a sweat, establishing their supremacy before playing the tournament opener against Pakistan on Wednesday.

For Harbhajan, the difference in the form that both sides have boasted before the tournament proves to be a reason for India's success in their upcoming encounter against Pakistan.

"I think the Pakistan team is undercooked. Apart from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, there are not many batters. I feel it will be a one-sided game. I don't think there will be much entertainment. I think in this contest, India is far ahead," he added.

