Scheduling congestion could force the Indian team to rest some of their players for the final two of their five ODIs against New Zealand later this year, according to a report. India are scheduled to play five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests during a gruelling two-month tour of New Zealand. However, concerns have been raised over the scheduling of the series, with the Test leg set to begin just four days after the fifth and final ODI on November 15.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the likes of Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj could be rested for the final two ODIs in Mount Maunganui to prepare for the subsequent Test series.

The aforementioned players are expected to be part of both the ODI and Test squads, which could force the team management to prioritise their workload and availability for the red-ball leg of the tour.

The report further claimed that India's coaching staff could be split into two groups to manage the demanding schedule. Two members from the quartet of head coach Gautam Gambhir, bowling coach Morne Morkel, assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak and fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh are likely to remain in Mount Maunganui with the ODI squad, while the other two could travel with the Test-bound players to Wellington and oversee preparations for the opening Test.

The move would allow the team management to simultaneously prepare for the final two ODIs and the start of the Test series, which begins just four days after the conclusion of the 50-over leg.

The report also claimed that the Indian team was not consulted during the scheduling of the series, which has led to concerns over player workload and preparation time ahead of the Test matches.

India's white-ball tour of New Zealand, comprising five T20Is and five ODIs, begins on October 22 and runs until November 15. The Test series will then begin with the opening match in Wellington from November 19 to 23, followed by the second Test in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

The two-Test series will also carry significance in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. New Zealand are currently third in the standings, while India occupy fifth position.

(With ANI Inputs)

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