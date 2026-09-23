After the women's cricket team successfully defended its gold medal at the Asian Games 2026, Shreyas Iyer and Co. will be eager to repeat the glory in the men's event as well. In a one-sided women's final, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side outplayed Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 147 runs to bag the top honour. A day after the summit clash, the men's event gets underway at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. Japan and Afghanistan will take on each other in the opening match on September 24.

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India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer said he is treating his maiden appearance at the 2026 Asian Games as an opportunity to adapt quickly to unfamiliar conditions.

"Regarding Asian Games, this is going to be my first time. So, I am looking forward to going there and firstly getting used to the conditions because we have never been there before.

"So, having a set of ideas about how the wickets are over there, it's going to be a combination of everything and the most important aspect is that again we gel as a team and this series is definitely great momentum towards the Asian Games," Iyer said ahead of the start of India's campaign.

India survive Japanese scare to win by 2 runs in rain-hit match

Seasoned spinner Axar Patel choked the inexperienced Japanese batters just in time as India flirted with defeat before winning the rain-curtailed one-off T20 International between the two mismatched sides by a mere two runs at Sano, Japan, on Tuesday.

With the match being reduced to five overs a side due to inclement weather and the underlying moisture on the surface offering more turn than expected, the apparent gulf in talent and experience was seemingly bridged as India managed only 32 for 4 in five overs, hitting a total of three boundaries.

In the end, the sizeable expat turnout gave a standing ovation to the Japanese team, whose players came up to click selfies and get their jerseys signed by some of the biggest stars in world cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah was much in demand for autographs and photographs although he did not play. One of the Japanese players got a signed India jersey from Abhishek Sharma, while skipper Shreyas Iyer also had some words of encouragement for the home team players.

(With agency inputs)

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