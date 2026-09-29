India's Schedule at Asian Games 2026, September 30: India have climbed into the top 10 of the Asian Games medal tally. With athletics coming to an end, the onus will now be on wrestlers, boxers and archers to lead India's charge. In hockey, the Indian women's team will face South Korea in a bid to secure a place in the final. Star judoka Asmita Dev will also be in action. (Asian Games 2026 medal tally)

India's Schedule At Asian Games 2026, September 30

Golf

3:55 a.m. onwards: Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu in men's individual stroke play (Day 1).

8:39 a.m. onwards: Pranavi Urs, Dikha Dagar and Aditi Ashok in women's individual stroke play (Day 1).

Sepaktakraw

5:30 a.m. onwards: India in women's quadrant group games.

Esports

5:30 a.m. onwards: India in League of Legends group matches.

Archery

5:55 a.m.: India vs South Korea in compound women's team semifinals, followed by bronze and gold medal matches.

7:55 a.m.: India vs Thailand in compound mixed team semifinals, followed by bronze and gold medal matches.

10:55 a.m.: India vs South Korea in compound men's team semifinals, followed by bronze and gold medal matches.

Shooting

6:10 a.m.: Anish Bhanwala in men's 25m rapid fire pistol individual qualification Stage 1.

6:30 a.m.: India in trap mixed team qualification.

11:00 a.m.: India in trap mixed team final (if qualified).

Track Cycling

6:30 a.m.: Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo in men's sprint qualification.

7:00 a.m.: Sarita Kumari and Keerthy Rangaswamy Chikka in women's keirin heats.

Squash

6:30 a.m.: India vs Singapore in women's team quarterfinal.

11:00 a.m.: India vs Kuwait in men's team quarterfinal.

Canoe Slalom

7:00 a.m.: Pradhyumna Singh Rathod and Hitesh Kewat in men's kayak single semifinal.

8:55 a.m.: Rina Sen in women's canoe single semifinal.

Wrestling

7:23 a.m. onwards: Nisha in women's freestyle 68kg round of 16, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

7:47 a.m. onwards: Sunil Kumar in men's Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinal, followed by semifinal and final.

Sailing

7:30 a.m. onwards: Mahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Saravanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in girls' dinghy, men's skiff, men's dinghy, women's windsurfing and women's skiff races.

Judo

7:30 a.m. onwards: Asmita Dev in women's 48kg elimination rounds, repechage and medal bouts.

Boxing

10:15 a.m.: Priya vs Yang Chengyu (China) in women's 60kg semifinal.

10:45 a.m.: Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova in women's 75kg semifinal.

12:00 p.m.: Kapil Pokhariya vs Turabek Khabibullaev (Uzbekistan) in men's 90kg semifinal.

Hockey

3:30 p.m. onwards: India vs South Korea in women's semifinal.

Sport Climbing

4:36 p.m. onwards: Joga Purty in women's speed quarterfinal, followed by semifinals and final.

Tennis

Dhakshineshwar Suresh vs Tseng Chun-hsin in men's singles third round.

Sumit Nagal vs Sergey Fomin in men's singles third round.

Anirudh Chandrasekar / N. Sriram Balaji in men's doubles quarterfinals.

Yuki Bhambri / Dhakshineshwar Suresh in men's doubles quarterfinals.

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