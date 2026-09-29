Missing out on the 2022 Asian Games due to a doping offence had hurt MR Poovamma immensely, and the country's most experienced quarter-miler couldn't be happier after making the doubting Thomases eat humble pie by playing her part in a gold-winning performance by the Indian women's 4x400m relay team at the Asian Games on Tuesday. This was 36-year-old Poovamma's third 4x400m relay gold at the Asian Games, having been part of the 2014 and 2018 teams. After the victory, the star athlete spoke to NDTV in an exclusive interview. Here are the excerpts:

Q: I'm joined by Poovamma, the golden girl, the gold medallist from today's 4x400m relay. I can see you're very, very emotional. Tell us about the emotions at this moment.

Poovamma: There are no words to express it because I was waiting for this medal, especially this gold medal. Last Thursday, I had won a silver medal. So, in the women's relay, we wanted to win gold because in 2014 and 2018, I had won gold. Last time, we missed out on gold, so we wanted revenge. The Indian team should be back, so we proved that we are back with the gold medal, and we heard the National Anthem. That was the only gold medal, and hearing the National Anthem was very important for us. It is a very proud moment, so I'm very happy.

Q: Poovamma, you make everyone seem younger in the team. Perhaps I should call you the senior citizen, but you make it look easy. Tell us a little bit about your journey with this bunch of young kids.

Poovamma: See, now all the athletes are really mature, so there is no difference between the seniors and juniors. They are very talented. So we had a good team. I had a different team in 2014, a different team in 2018 and a different team in 2026. I hope the next team will be different too. But the Indian team is back, so no one will beat us going forward.

Q: Hope the next team will be different, that'll be in LA? You're hoping to run the 4x400m with a different team?

Poovamma: I don't know, I am hoping. Let's see what is in store for me. At present, I want to enjoy this moment.

Q: Tell me about the struggles you've gone through. You have encountered a series of injuries, and then there have been comebacks. Tell us a little bit about sticking to your guns, and also the difficult COVID period, during which most athletes felt that their careers were derailed.

Poovamma: Yeah, I started my career in 2002. My first international event was the 2005 World Youth Championship in Morocco. That's where my journey started. I was selected for the camp during the Beijing Olympics. That was my first Olympics at the age of 18. From there, my career started in the camp. Before that, we had a lot of struggles because no one sees what's going on in our lives. My dad used to shift to places where I could get training, so he used to travel up and down. My mother used to travel to every competition. She has never missed one. She's 70 now, and she still travels with me for every national event.

Q: She's here with you?

Poovamma: No, she has not come to Japan because it is difficult for her to travel. I had told my mom and dad to come. They said, "Go, win gold, and we will be there to receive you." They have struggled a lot.

Q: Did you speak to them after winning the medal?

Poovamma: Yeah, it was the first call from Sony Network. I took the phone from them and I spoke to my parents.

Q: What did they say?

Poovamma: They are very happy. Everyone had come home, and my brother was very interested in sports. He was the one who motivated me when I was injured in 2012. Everyone's support means a lot. Now I'm married, and my husband is the one...

Q: Marriage no bar?

Poovamma: No, it should be an inspiration to others as well. Even if you get married, you can continue in sports. The support from him, there are no words for it. He was also an athlete and missed a medal at the 2014 Asian Games. But he usually tells me, "Poovamma, if you win a medal, it'll be the same as me winning one." He has struggled a lot. I have proven that I'm back. Whenever Poovamma steps onto the track, she's always there.

Q: Poovamma, while running with these young girls, you're also serving as a role model to them. What do you typically tell them?

Poovamma: Yeah, it should be an inspiration to young athletes because many young athletes, when they get injured or are not able to perform, usually quit the sport or don't have the mindset to keep moving forward. Even I have suffered a lot of injuries. It is common in a sporting life. But the main thing is that we have to have the dedication and belief that we can do it. Nothing matters, whether it's age or anything else. Maybe, who knows, at the age of 40 I might be back at the Asian Games. We can't say that. Maybe even with a kid. Let's see. I'm hoping for the best.

Q: I really hope that you do that! One other thing I would like to ask you: this is PT Usha's event. We've always looked at this as PT Usha's event, and she was probably in the stands today. Did you have a glance at her?

Poovamma: Yeah, she had come and she had wished us. It was our only gold medal, and they also wanted to hear the National Anthem. At the last Asian Games, there were four or five gold medals. So everyone is very happy. And Lalit Bhanot sir has supported me a lot. Even when I was not in the camp, he used to encourage me and say, "Keep training hard, you will run well." At a certain age, there is always the thought of leaving the sport when you're not performing as expected. You start wondering whether you'll be able to continue. But our coach, Jerry Holness, has supported me immensely. He used to tell me, "Poovamma, this is your peak time. It's not about your age. This is your peak. Keep going. Give me two more years, and I will make you run below 51." The support from everyone has been incredible. There are no words to thank them all.

Q: Okay, my last question: What next for you?

Poovamma: I have nothing planned, but maybe you people might see me in Los Angeles. Let's see. But I will not say that I am retiring. I want to keep moving forward and see what is in store for me.

Q: Last Asian Games?

Poovamma: I won't say that. I will not say this is my last Asian Games, last Asian Championship or Olympics. If you all see me, you will see me. Let's see what is in store for me.

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