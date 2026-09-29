Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Manisha Keer, Neeru Dhanda, and Aashima Ahlawat for winning silver medal in the Women's Trap Team event at the Asian Games, praising their focus, and teamwork. Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer won silver in the women's trap team event with a combined score of 328. China took gold with 346, while Kuwait secured bronze with 325. Dhanda was India's best performer in the team event, scoring 118 out of 125. "Congratulations to Manisha Keer, Neeru and Aashima Ahlawat on winning the Silver medal in the Women's Trap Team event at the Asian Games. It was a commendable display of precision, focus and teamwork. May the entire team continue to excel and bring more laurels to India," PM said, according to a PMO post.

PM Modi also hailed Dhanda for becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Trap Gold at the Asian Games, praising her accuracy and composure and saying her achievement will inspire young shooters.

"Neeru Dhanda has given India a historic moment to celebrate! Congratulations to her on becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Gold in Trap at the Asian Games. Her exceptional accuracy and composure have brought immense pride to the nation. This achievement will encourage many more young sportspersons to take up shooting and aim for the highest honours."

Congratulations to Manisha Keer, Neeru and Aashima Ahlawat on winning the Silver medal in the Women's Trap Team event at the Asian Games.



It was a commendable display of precision, focus and teamwork. May the entire team continue to excel and bring more laurels to India: PM... — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 29, 2026

Neeru Dhanda has given India a historic moment to celebrate!



Congratulations to her on becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Gold in Trap at the Asian Games.



Her exceptional accuracy and composure have brought immense pride to the nation. This achievement will... pic.twitter.com/dm2anofsDQ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 29, 2026

It is a moment of immense pride to see the Tiranga fly high in Aichi-Nagoya as Neeru Dhanda wins India's first individual Gold Medal at the Asian Games 2026.



My heartiest congratulations to you on your historic victory in the Women's Trap individual event and on setting a new... — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 29, 2026

Dhanda produced a dominant performance to win the women's individual trap gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday, securing India's fifth gold of the Aichi-Nagoya Games after topping both qualification and the final.

Dhanda began the final strongly, hitting all five targets in her opening series. She missed once in the second series but recovered immediately and remained in contention before producing a remarkable run in the latter stages.

She hit a perfect series in the third round to move back to the top and followed it with another strong sequence, reaching 19 hits out of 20 shots after four series.

After 25 shots, Dhanda led Sun 23-21, with Hajar also on 21 before being eliminated. The Indian then held her nerve in the decisive stage to seal the gold medal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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