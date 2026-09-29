The Indian men's volleyball team continued its winning run, eking out a hard-fought 3-2 win over Qatar to register its third victory and qualify for the quarter-finals of the Asian Games on Tuesday. The Indian team bounced back from being two sets down to defeat Qatar 26-28, 25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 24-22 in a marathon Pool C match that lasted two hours and 47 minutes. All four quarter-finals will be played on Thursday. India had earlier defeated Vietnam 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-20) and Hong Kong China 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-21) in their opening two matches, respectively.

Against Qatar, Jerome Vinith scored 27 points for India, all coming through spikes, while Amit Singh Balwan scored 24 points, including 22 from spikes and two from blocks.

Joel Benjamin Jebaraj also reached double figures with 17 points, including 14 from spikes, two from blocks and one service point.

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