India mystery spinner Varun Charavarthy has opened up on his ambitions of playing Test cricket for the country. Charavarthy was the X-factor as India clinched the Champions Trophy last week in Dubai. In three matches, the 33-year-old picked nine wickets, tournament's second best tally after New Zealand's Matt Henry. Despite saying that he has ambitions to play Test cricket for India, Chakravarthy admitted that he won't be able to manage the rigors of bowling more than 20 overs in a day's play.

"I do (have an interest in Test cricket), but my bowling style doesn't suit Test cricket," Charavarthy said on Gobinath's YouTube channel.

Chakravarthy suggested that due to his bowling style, he only wants to focus on white-ball cricket, as of now.

"Mine is almost like medium pace. In Test cricket, you've to continuously bowl 20-30 overs. I can't do that in my bowling. Since I bowl quick, the maximum I can bowl is 10-15 overs which is not suited for red ball. I am focusing on 20 overs and 50 overs white ball cricket for now," he added.

Chakravarthy also explained why he converted to a spinner, saying that the tracks in Tamil Nadu doesn't offer much to the pacers.

"No. That's why I am here. I would've been stuck there had I bowled pace. There are so many pacers. Also, it doesn't swing in Tamil Nadu wickets. They are spin-friendly wickets. So you can't see many fast bowlers from Tamil Nadu. It is very rare. There is Balaji and Natarajan but there are many pacers in other states. I am happy that I left fast bowling. Even (Ravichandran) Ashwin became a spinner after leaving fast bowling. So I am happy," Charavarthy further explained.

Chakravarthy, a prime force in India's talented pool of spin attack, was a late admission in India's 15-player squad. He ended the tournament as the joint second-highest wicket-taker, boasting nine scalps in three matches, a "dream come true" campaign for him.

Advertisement

"I didn't expect to turn out like this, a dream come true. The spin was less in the first innings, and I had to be disciplined, just stick to the basics," Chakravarthy told the broadcasters after the final.

Chakravarthy will now be seen in action in the IPL for defending champions KKR, who face RCB in the opening match of the tournament on Saturday, March 22.

(With ANI Inputs)