Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi pointed at India's shock defeat against Ireland to defend Pakistan cricket amid the ongoing criticism. Pakistan lost both of their Test matches in the ongoing series and after the recent loss, PCB decided to send 7 players home and even released Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. Naqvi accepted the fact that Pakistan cricket is currently going through a difficult phase but insisted that such results are not the norm. He pointed at India's loss against Ireland and South Africa's defeat to Namibia as examples of big teams suffering unexpected losses.

"Let me ask you one thing: South Africa lost to Namibia, and India lost to Ireland. Has cricket ended there as well? Yes, one thing is important: whoever we need here, we will definitely bring in. If someone is not clicking or not performing, then what can we do? Every match and every series is important for us," Naqvi said in a video which is going viral on social media.

Naqvi also did not agree with the criticism of his tenure and insisted that the recent Test losses should not overshadow the progress that the Pakistan cricket team has made in white-ball cricket.

"Yes, absolutely, what happened in the Test match cannot be termed wrong. We have lost these two matches, but I believe that, God willing, we will make progress in the coming days, just as we did in ODIs and T20Is. I have never been afraid of criticism, and I never will be. Those who say cricket has been destroyed since I came - look at what the rankings were before we brought our coaching team. We were eighth in ODIs and now we're fifth, in T20Is we jumped to sixth position from ninth, " Naqvi said.

Pakistan squad for Birmingham Test against England: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Ubaid Shah.

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