Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer said he does not see wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson as a backup opener for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, citing consistency concerns and suggesting that the Kerala batter should focus on T20I cricket. Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, former India batter and domestic stalwart Jaffer shared detailed observations on India's top-order roadmap for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Weighing in on whether Samson fits into India's long-term ODI plans as a backup opener, Jaffer emphasised that the middle-overs demands of ODI cricket require sustained consistency and orthodox game management.

With India actively assessing core combinations for the next ODI World Cup cycle, Jaffer pointed out that while Samson possesses raw match-winning potential, other top-order candidates are better suited to the length and technical requirements of the format.

He said, as per a press release, "I do not see Sanju Samson as a backup opener for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027; I think there's a slight issue of consistency with him. In one-day cricket, you require a bit more consistency because there is more time at the crease. Sanju has definitely scored a hundred in his last ODI, but he has played quite a bit of ODI cricket, and consistency has been an issue for him. I think India has a few better options than Sanju Samson. I feel Sanju should be left alone to play T20 cricket."

In 16 ODIs and 14 innings, Sanju has scored 510 runs at an average of 56.66, including three centuries and three fifties. In T20Is, the opener has made 1,432 runs in 66 matches and 58 innings at an average of 27.01, including three centuries and six fifties.

Sanju's crowning moment came this year at the T20 World Cup, where he won the Player of the Tournament award in India's title-winning campaign after scoring 321 runs in five innings, including three successive half-centuries from the virtual quarter-final against the West Indies through to the title clash against New Zealand.

On who could instead be considered as an opener, Jaffer said, "Yashasvi Jaiswal, for sure. Sai Sudharsan, I feel, could do a fine job too. He has the technique for 50-over cricket, rotates the strike well, and plays very orthodox cricket. Shubman Gill is already there, and Ruturaj Gaikwad is another who plays in that mould. In 50-over cricket, you need that strike rotation. We see how Virat Kohli does it: he rotates the strike and plays very orthodox cricket. That is what you need in 50-over cricket, and I feel these names are better equipped to succeed."

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