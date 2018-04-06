India Women Beat England By One Wicket In The First ODI

A combined effort helped India women edge past England by one wicket in the first One-Day International match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday. First, the bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict England at 207 in 49.3 overs and then batswomen stood up to the occasion and chased down the total in 49.1 overs. In this match, India captain Mithali Raj etched her name in record books again as she became the most capped player in women's One-Day International cricket. Mithali surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards, who retired in September 2017 with 191 ODIs under her belt.
Mithali's team-mate and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami is third on the list with 167* ODIs.
Mithali is also just three ODIs short of Edwards to become number one in most matches as captain. The 35-year-old has played 115 ODIs as India captain, while Edwards played 117 matches.
Coming back to the match, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht and Deepti Sharma bowled handsome lines and chipped in crucial wickets at the regular intervals to restrict England to a low total.
Poonam scalped four wickets while Ekta took three wickets. Deepti also took two wickets.
Chasing 208, opener Smriti Mandhana (86 runs) was the highest run-getter. Smriti faced 190 balls which included four sixes and five boundaries. Apart from her, Smriti scored 24 runs.
Brief scores: England 207/10 (Fran Wilson 45; Poonam Yadav 4/30) against India 208/9 (Smriti Mandhana 86; Sophie Ecclestone 4/37)