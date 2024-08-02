The Indian cricket team ended its 17-year-long T20 World Cup trophy drought with a sensational win over South Africa in the final in Barbados a month ago. India won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 but failed to repeat the feat until Rohit Sharma and co. lived up to the expectations. During an interaction with NDTV, Australian cricket writers Sam Perry and Ian Higgins, who are also the creators of 'The Grade Cricketer Podcast', said that India deserved to win the tournament.

"India deserved to win the T20 World Cup because they played the very best cricket. We are lucky enough to cover the IPL and have some indepth knowledge of Indian players and the way Indian cricket works. We understand what a special effort it was from that team to transcend a lot of their difficulties at previous World Cups to win the tournament," said Sam Perry.

While talking about how the duo came up with the idea of starting 'The Grade Cricketer Podcast', Sam said: "We are really lucky, Ian Higgins and I played club cricket in Australia which is the level below state cricket. We had dreams of being professional players and we weren't good enough. But having played for so long, we picked up a lot of experience that we didn't feel like was very much reflected in cricket media. So we started a Twitter account, we wrote about our expriences. And then we explored the character of the grade cricketer or the club cricketer through different mediums, one of them was podcast and people seem to enjoy it. We try to bring cricket stories to people with a bit of humour and reflect some of the difficult experiences that you have playing cricket but are unspoken. We are lucky to amass the audience that allows us to keep doing it."