India Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Cricket Score, World Championship of Legends 2025: Piyush Chawla has made an instant impact in the final World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 league match between India Champions and West Indies Champions, taking two wickets in his first over. WIC are tottering at 38/4 after 7 overs, with Dwayne Bravo and Dwayne Smith at the crease.West Indies Champions skipper Chris Gayle made a bright start, slamming two early boundaries, but was dismissed by ex-RCB teammate Varun Aaron. Aaron also dismissed Chadwick Walton, before Chawla took the wickets of Lendl Simmons and William Perkins. India Champions have lost all of their three matches in WCL 2025 so far, and need a huge victory to enter the playoffs. On the other hand, Chris Gayle-led West Indies also need a win to secure their berth in the last four stage. (LIVE SCORECARD)

