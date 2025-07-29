India Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2025 LIVE Score: Piyush Chawla Takes 2 Wickets In 1 Over; 4-Down WI In Tatters
India Champions vs WI Champions LIVE Score, India Legends vs West Indies, WCL 2025: WI captain Chris Gayle departed after two quick boundaries, with ex-RCB star Varun Aaron taking his wicket.
India Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Cricket Score, World Championship of Legends 2025: Piyush Chawla has made an instant impact in the final World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 league match between India Champions and West Indies Champions, taking two wickets in his first over. WIC are tottering at 38/4 after 7 overs, with Dwayne Bravo and Dwayne Smith at the crease.West Indies Champions skipper Chris Gayle made a bright start, slamming two early boundaries, but was dismissed by ex-RCB teammate Varun Aaron. Aaron also dismissed Chadwick Walton, before Chawla took the wickets of Lendl Simmons and William Perkins. India Champions have lost all of their three matches in WCL 2025 so far, and need a huge victory to enter the playoffs. On the other hand, Chris Gayle-led West Indies also need a win to secure their berth in the last four stage. (LIVE SCORECARD)
No run, played towards point.
WIDE! On a length, angling down the leg. Dwayne Bravo lets it go. Wide signaled.
Short of a good length, on off. Dwayne Smith drops it toward point and takes a single.
Fuller than a good length, around off. Tapped into covers for one.
Good length delivery, around off. Dwayne Smith runs it down to deep third for a single.
Short of a good length, around off. Punched toward wide of mid-off for a single.
Back of a length, around off. Dwayne Smith plays a short arm ball to deep mid-wicket for one.
Stuart Binny comes onto bowl next.
Flatter leg break, on off. Dwayne Bravo defends it back at Chawla.
Dwayne Bravo walks in at 6.
OUT! BOWLED'EM! Second wicket in the over for Piyush Chawla. Wrong'un, spins back into the off and middle stump line. William Perkins prods and looks to play across the line. He misses, and the ball goes on to rattle the stumps. West Indies Champions are four down as Perkins walks back for a duck.
Googly, on off. William Perkins cuts it close to the body, toward the backward point.
Flatter leg break, on off. William Perkins defends from the crease.
William Perkins walks in at 5.
OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Piyush Chawla strikes! Fuller googly, spins back into the middle and leg. Lendl Simmons gets low and looks to hack it across the line, he loses the shape and the ball clatters into the stumps. West Indies Champions are three down inside the Powerplay.
Tossed up full, at the stumps. Dwayne Smith drives it past the bowler, down the ground toward long-on for a single.
Piyush Chawla comes into the attack.
Back of a length, outside off. Lendl Simmons flays and misses.
Pitched full, just outside off. Dwayne Smith swings across the line and gets the inside edge toward short fine leg for a streaky single.
WIDE! Short of a good length and slanting down the leg. Dwayne Smith plays and misses. Wide signaled.