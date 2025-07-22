India Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Streaming, WCL 2025: After refusing to play against Pakistan Champions, in what supposed to be their opening match, India Champions will be taking on South Africa Champions on Tuesday in Northampton. This match will mark the beginning of India's campaign in the ongoing edition of the World Championship of Legends. India, who won the previous edition, refused to play against Pakistan as a protest of the political tensions between the two nations. Resulting which, the match was cancelled by the organisers.

South Africa, on the other hand, won their previous match against West Indies Champions, which was decided through a bowl out.

Yuvraj Singh expressed the team's excitement and commitment to defending the title, saying, "The World Championship of Legends is certainly one of the most thrilling cricket tournaments, and our team is ready to deliver the best. The competition is fierce as the legends of the game are playing in it, and we know the other teams will bring their A-game. Our goal is clear: to win the trophy once again."

When will the India Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match be played?

The India Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match will be played on Tuesday, July 22.

Where will the India Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match be played?

The India Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match will be played at County Ground, Northampton.

What time will the India Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match start?

The India Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match will start at 9 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match?

The India Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match?

The India Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match will be streamed live on FanCode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)