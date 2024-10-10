With less than a week to go till the start of the India-New Zealand Test series on October 16, preparation for Team India seems to be underway. Earlier on Thursday, Rohit Sharma was spotted practising at a training ground of his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians. However, the Indian captain was later filmed running away from a mob that had gathered just outside the ground area, trying to escape a number of fans, who wanted a moment with him.

In the video, Rohit (wearing black) could be seen trying to jog away from a barrage of fans running at him. Several fans could be seen with phones in their hands, trying to capture the moment with the Indian captain amongst them.

Watch: Rohit Sharma tries to avoid fans

Rohit Sharma running towards his car to escape from the fans.



The Shana for a reason @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/gIMMPuRbX6 — (@rushiii_12) October 9, 2024

Rohit is set to captain Team India in a week's time, as they gear up for three more Tests at home. This is the first time that India will play a Test against New Zealand in nearly three years, having last played them at home in December 2021, in a two-match series that ended 1-0 in favour of India.

New Zealand were the side that beat India in the first-ever World Test Championship Final (WTC) in 2021. However, New Zealand have never won an away series in the history of the WTC, the only team yet to do so.

A vastly different Team India are in action against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20I series, with Test regulars Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul not featuring, alongside the retired Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Rohit.

After the New Zealand series, Rohit's focus will shift to India's much-awaited five-Test series against Australia Down Under. However, the Indian captain may also be in the news beforehand, depending on the IPL retention that Mumbai Indians choose.