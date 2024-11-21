The solution to the Champions Trophy 2025 host venue row does not look a straight-forward one. India does not want to travel to Pakistan, while the latter does not want to play in hybrid model. Without the consent of the two, the ICC not being able to announce the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule. Former Pakistan player Basit Ali has said with both India and Pakistan not relenting, the possibility of both teams playing in separate pools in the Champions Trophy is also being thought of, but that scenario is not acceptable to the broadcasters.

"What did I tell you about the Champions Trophy, I hope you remember? Try and do the hybrid model, Pakistan and India will not be in the same pool. What happened? Now, I talk to the people who say Ashes is a big series, Border-Gavsakar is a very big series, they should open their eyes. Broadcaster isn't agreeing to (hybrid model or India and Pakistan in different pools) and it won't," said Basit Ali on his YouTube channel.

"Pakistan hasn't won against India in any 50-over World Cup. Even then why an India vs Pakistan match is so much important? Even then why is the broadcaster creating so much noise that the hybrid model is not acceptable. Even for ICC, it is not acceptable. If there is no India-Pakistan match in a tournament, then it would be like a tasteless dish.

"PCB has played its cards very well, well done! If you want to go ahead with the hybrid model, do it. But India and Pakistan won't be in the same pool, and Pakistan will play all their matches at home, If you have the courage, do it. ICC under stress," said Basit.

"BCCI sends a message to the ICC, and it is relayed to the PCB. Then the PCB sends a message to the ICC, and it is forwarded to the BCCI. Then the broadcaster jumped in and asked 'what's happening, this is not agreeable to us'. That's why ICC is not comfortable."

With both BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) adamant on their stands at the moment, there is no clarity over the future of the competition. However, legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar fired a grave warning to both PCB and International Cricket Council (ICC) as he reminded them that without India, they stand to lose $100 million (around Rs 844 crore).

"If Pakistan is not able to bring India to our country, or to a neutral venue, two things will happen. First, we will lose about $100 million from sponsorship which ICC and the hosting country receive. Second, it will be so much better that India comes to Pakistan, plays in Lahore and win or lose, whatever may be the scenario," Shoaib Akhtar said on a Pakistan channel.

Advertisement