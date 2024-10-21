India A vs UAE, Emerging Asia Cup 2024, LIVE Telecast: After thrashing Pakistan A in their opening clash, India A will be squaring off against United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday in Al Amerat. Led by explosive batter Tilak Varma, India will look to thrash UAE and claim their second win of the tournament. Earlier on Saturday, India A edged out Pakistan A by 7 runs. After opting to bat first, India A posted a solid total of 183 for 8 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma top-scored with 44 off 35, while Prabhsimran Singh (36 off 19) and Abhishek Sharma (35 off 22) also played crucial cameos.

India scored 68 runs in the first powerplay but the introduction of spinners brought Pakistan back in the game. Despite getting blows at regular intervals, India managed to post a solid total on the board. In reply, Pakistan fought really well and even dominated the match at certain stages but India's remarkable comeback handed the Tilak Varma-led side a well-deserved victory.

When will the India A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match take place?

The India A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will take place on Monday, October 21 (IST).

Where will the India A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match be held?

The India A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat.

What time will the India A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match start?

Advertisement

The India A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match?

The India A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will be live telecast on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match?

The India A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)