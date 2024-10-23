India A take on Oman in their final Group B match at ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 on Wednesday. Having already booked their semi-final spot with two consecutive victories in the group, Tilak Varma-led India A will aim to make it a hat-trick of wins before entering the knockout stage. While for India it is a game to boast of their dominance, their opponents Oman -- who are already eliminated from the tournament after losing their first two games -- will aim to upset them.

Facing an Indian side in the shortest format with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak, Ramandeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj is never easy for any team. Without a doubt, Oman have their task cut out even before the start of the match.

When will the India A vs Oman, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match take place?

The India A vs Oman, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will take place on Wednesday, October 23 (IST).

Where will the India A vs Oman, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match be held?

The India A vs Oman, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat.

What time will the India A vs Oman, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match start?

The India A vs Oman, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India A vs Oman, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match?

The India A vs Oman, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Oman, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match?

The India A vs Oman, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)