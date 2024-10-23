India A vs Oman Live Updates, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: Tilak Varma-led India A will aim for a hat-trick of wins when it takes on Oman in its final Group B match at ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 on Wednesday. The clash will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. While India have already qualified for the semi-finals, Oman are out of the tournament after losing their first three games. Varma and co. started their campaign with a narrow seven-run win over Pakistan and the the side then eased past United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets to make it to the next stage. (Live Scorecard)

