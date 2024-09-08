Story ProgressBack to home
India A vs India B, Duleep Trophy Day 4 Live Score: India B Eye Quick Runs, Declaration In 1st Session
India A vs India B, Live Cricket Score, Duleep Trophy: India B in pole position, with impressive lead.
India A vs India B, Duleep Trophy Live Updates, Day 4: With a commanding 240-run lead already under their belt, India B would look to add a few more quick runs to the overall total, before inviting India A to bat in the second innings of the Duleep Trophy clash in Bengaluru. Washington Sundar was unbeaten on 6 when the third day's play concluded, with India B's score reading 150/6. Khaleel Ahmed and Akash Deep have been brilliant with the ball for India A in the second innings. They would be keen to bowl out India B under a score of 200. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates from India A vs India B, Duleep Trophy Day 4:
Match 1, Duleep Trophy, 2024, Sep 05, 2024
Stumps
IND-A
231/10 (72.4)
IND-B
321/10 (116.0), 150/6 (31.3)
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
India A won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.76
Batsman
Washington Sundar
6 (23)
Bowler
Khaleel Ahmed
56/2 (9.3)
Riyan Parag
2/0 (1)
India A vs India B Day 4 Live
