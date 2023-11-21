India A U19 will be up against England U19 in Match 9 of the Quadrangular U19 Series in India on Wednesday, November 22 at the DVR Ground in Mulapadu, Vijayawada, India. The match commences at 9:00 AM IST. India A U19 are ranked first in the League Group points table of the Quadrangular U19 Series in India 2023 with eight points and a net run rate of 1.504. They have won all four of their four matches. England U19, meanwhile, are second with four points from four matches. They have won two matches and lost two, with a net run rate of -0.888.

IND A U19 vs EN-U19 pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the DVR Ground is 291.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Advertisement

IND A U19 vs EN-U19 weather report

The temperature at the DVR Ground is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius with 73 per cent humidity.

IND A U19 vs EN-U19 Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Adarsh Singh: India A U19 batter Adarsh Singh has racked up 223 runs in four matches this season at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 93.7. He has smashed two half-centuries and has the highest score of 92.

Advertisement

Hamza Shaikh:England U19's Hamza Shaikh has amassed 240 runs in four matches and is the team's leading run-getter this season. He has a strike rate of 115.94 and averages 60. He also has one half-century and one ton to his name in this campaign.

Naman Tiwari:The India A U19 bowler has scalped nine wickets in three matches. Naman Tiwari's best spell has been 5/33 and he averages 13.33.

Eddie Jack: The bowler from England U19 has taken eight wickets in four matches so far at an average of 28.62. Jack's 5/57 is his finest bowling performance of the Quadrangular U19 Series in India 2023.

IND A U19 vs EN-U19 Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers:Aravelly Rao, Jack Carney

Batters: Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, Adarsh Singh, Aravelly Avanish

All-rounders:Musheer Khan, Murugan Abhishek

Bowlers: Naman Tiwari, Eddie Jack, Jaydn Denly

Captain:Hamza Shaikh

Vice-captain:Adarsh Singh

India A U19 vs England U19 head-to-head record

India A U19 and England U19 have faced off on one occasion, with India A U19 claiming the victory.

India A U19 vs England U19 prediction

India A U19 are expected to win the next contest as they have won their previous match against England U19.