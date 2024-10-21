India A vs UAE LIVE Scorecard Updates, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: After Beating Pakistan, India Eye Another Victory
India A vs UAE LIVE Score, Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India A will be squaring off against United Arab Emirates in their next Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match on Monday
India A vs UAE, Emerging Asia Cup 2024, Live Updates: India A will be squaring off against United Arab Emirates in their next Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match on Monday in Al Amerat. India will be coming to this clash after thrashing arch-rivals Pakistan by seven runs in the opening match. After opting to bat first, India A posted a solid total of 183 for 8 in 20 overs. In reply, Pakistan fought really well and even dominated the match at certain stages but India's remarkable comeback handed the Tilak Varma-led side a well-deserved victory. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward.
- 18:20 (IST)Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live: In another game -
Pakistan 'A' secured a commanding 74-run win over Oman with a stellar all-round performance. Dominant with both bat and ball, they sealed the game in style. #MensT20EmergingTeamsAsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/kdP5kePQVd— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 21, 2024
- 17:58 (IST)Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live: India eye second victory!India A excelled in all three departments, clinching a thrilling seven-run victory over Pakistan to kick off their ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup campaign on an exhilarating note at Al Amerat, Oman on Saturday. India's top order fired in unison as it posted 183 for 8 with Tilak Verma top-scoring with a 35-ball 44 after opting to bat. Pacers Anshul Kamboj (3/33) and Rasikh Salam (2/30) and spinner Nishant Sindhu (2/15) shared eight wickets amongst themselves to restrict Pakistan to 176/7. Not only did India shine with the bat and ball, they also delivered an impressive performance in the field, particularly through Ramandeep Singh, who made a stunning catch and saved vital runs in the closing moments. India now aim for a second consecutive victory.
- 17:51 (IST)Hello folks!Welcome everyone to the live blog of India A vs UAE, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match. Tilak Varma-led India, who defeated Pakistan by 7 runs in their opening game, aim for a second consecutive win in the ongoing tournament. Stay connected for all the live updates.