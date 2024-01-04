Story ProgressBack to home
IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Cricket Match: Spotlight On Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah On Tricky Cape Town Pitch
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: South Africa will resume the proceedings from 62/3 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against India in Cape Town.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match LIVE Score: SA lost 3 wickets on Day 1© AFP
IND vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates:South Africa will resume the proceedings from 62/3 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against India in Cape Town. Currently, Aiden Markram and David Bedingham are standing unbeaten at the crease as the Proteas trail by 36 runs. Earlier on Day 1, the Proteas were bundled out for 55 runs, thanks to Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul (6 for 15). In reply, India suffered a batting collapse, losing their last six wickets for zero runs in 11 balls. The Rohit Sharma-led side was bowled out for 153 runs, taking a 98-run lead.(Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of 2nd Test between India vs South Africa:
2nd Test, Freedom Trophy, 2023/24, Jan 03, 2024
Day 1 | Stumps
SA
55&62/3 (17.0)
IND
153
Newlands, Cape Town
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.65
Batsman
Aiden Markram
36 (51)
David Bedingham
7* (6)
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah
25/1 (6)
Mukesh Kumar
25/2 (6)
- 12:21 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: 23 wickets fell on Day 1The Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa was a delight for the bowlers as a total of 23 wickets were scalped. The day began with a terrific six-wicket haul by Mohammed Siraj, followed by India's batting collapse for 153 in the second innings. Currently, the Proteas are trailing by 36 runs.
- 12:12 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 2 of the second Test match between India and South Africa, straight from Newlands, Cape Town. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
