Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram is known as one of the finest pacers to ever play the game. He was famous for swinging the ball left, right and centre and once the ball started to reverse, the left-arm seamer was a completely different proposition. However, in his career, Akram was accused of match-fixing and he has often spoken about how certain people in Pakistan still believe him to be a match-fixer.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Akram once again talked about how the social media generation in Pakistan still calls him a match-fixer. He also talked about how he gets great love from the people in India, Australia, England and West Indies.

"In Australia, England, West Indies and India, when they talk about the World XI, when they talk about the best bowler in the world, my name pops up but in Pakistan, this generation, this social media generation, they are the one who come down, every comment they send, they say, 'oh, he is a match fixer', not knowing what it was," said Akram.

"I have passed that stage in my life where I have to worry about people," he stated further.

Exclusive: Wasim Akram opens up on his career, Pakistan cricket and dealing with the 'match-fixing' tag. 🇵🇰#9WWOS #Cricket pic.twitter.com/jDUo0zhnwB — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) November 20, 2022

There were rumors of Akram trying to fix a 1996 match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Christchurch and also about his late withdrawal from the 1996 World Cup quarter-final loss to India.

Wasim Akram represented his country in 104 Tests, picking up 414 wickets, which remains the highest for a Pakistani bowler. He also picked 502 wickets in 356 ODIs.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Apart from playing a crucial role in Pakistan winning the 1992 World Cup, he also captained his country to the final of the 1999 ICC World Cup and is widely regarded as the best left-arm fast bowler to have played the game.

Featured Video Of The Day

Kerala Football Enthusiasts Buy Property Worth 23 Lakhs to Celebrate FIFA World Cup