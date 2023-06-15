The World Test Championship final between India and Australia ended on a bitter note for Virat Kohli and the subcontinent side, with the men from Down Under securing a 209-run win. Since the conclusion of the showpiece event, Kohli has also been in the line of fire, with many former cricketers raising questions about his shot selection in the match. Kohli, who has been sharing a few philosophical quotes on Instagram of late, posted another one on Thursday. In the story, he talked about 'change'.

"The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance," the text, read quoting Alan Watts.

Kohli's decision to quit Test captaincy has also been in discussion since the conclusion of the WTC final. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who was the BCCI president when Kohli stepped down as India's Test skipper, spoke on the matter in an interview, saying he doesn't even know why the star batter decided to take that step.

"No (on the board's preparedness on Kohli giving up Test captaincy). Not after the South Africa series. I don't know (why he did so), only he can tell. After Virat left, Rohit Sharma was the best option available at that time," Ganguly had said on Aaj Tak.

"Kohli was a very good captain, India did really well under Kohli & Shastri, India played with a fearless attitude and showed guts in England & Australia. If they had played the Manchester Test at that time, they would've won the series in England as well," Dada had further added.

Virat is presently enjoying a period of break, away from the game, with the Indian team not scheduled to feature in any cricketing contest until the tour of West Indies which starts next month.