Imran Khan Blasts Pakistan Cricket Board To Host PSL Final In Lahore

Cricket legend Imran Khan on Monday criticised Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision of hosting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore and termed it as silly. "The idea of having the PSL final in Lahore is madness to me," Imran told a news channel. The PCB, after a long meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium, got the green signal from the Punjab government to host the final of the second edition of the Twenty20 tournament in Lahore on March 5.

The confirmation for the final came after several days of uncertainty over whether the provincial government would give clearance due to the terrorist attacks that have taken place in the country, including two incidents in Lahore in the last few days.

Imran, who heads the main opposition party -- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf -- wondered what sort of message would be conveyed to the world by having closed roads around the Gaddafi Stadium and heavy security.

"What message of peace will we send out in such conditions," Imran said.

The former captain said that even if the PSL final had not been held in Lahore, it would have not made any difference to Pakistan cricket.

Imran had earlier also pointed out that without the main foreign players representing the franchises, it would serve no purpose for Pakistan cricket.

Arif Ali Khan Abbasi, a former chief executive of the PCB who organised the 1987 and 1996 World Cups in the subcontinent, also shot down the idea of having the final in Lahore.

"I think the risks involved in having the final at this time are high and the environment is just not right to take such a big risk," Abbasi said.

He noted that until complete peace returned to Pakistan, it would always be difficult to convince any Test team to tour Pakistan.

Imran also warned about the after effects of any incident happening during the final.

"If something God forbid happens, then it will put Pakistan cricket back by 10 years," the former captain said.

(With inputs from PTI)