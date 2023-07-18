Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq took a sensational catch to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. A stunning off spin delivery from Agha Salman produced a thick edge from the bat of the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper before Imam showed his brilliant reflex action to pull off a blinder at short leg. The ball was travelling to the right of Imam, but the fielder put a full stretch dive and took the catch.

Watch the catch at 13 minutes and 14th second:

Talking about the game, an unbeaten century stand between Saud Shakeel and Salman rescued Pakistan from a precarious 101-5 on the second day of the rain-hit opening Test on Monday.

In response to Sri Lanka's 312, Pakistan reached 221-5 when rain stopped play with the tourists still 91 runs behind.

Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took three wickets, including skipper Babar Azam.

Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva had earlier made 122 to hand the hosts a respectable total.

Pakistan faltered in their reply before Shakeel, on 69, and Salman, on 61, put on 120 runs to steady the innings and thwart the Sri Lankan spinners.

The left- and right-hand batting combination of Shakeel and Salman mixed the right dose of caution and aggression, with 12 boundaries and a six between them.

The pair showed maturity in tackling the spinners by using their feet to get to the pitch of the ball, with Pakistan scoring at nearly five runs an over.

(With AFP Inputs)