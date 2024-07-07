IPL 2024 Emerging Player of the Year Nitish Kumar Reddy has said that he is preparing to perform in the "Hardik Pandya-role" for Team India in the near future. After amassing 303 runs in the IPL at a strike-rate of 142, Reddy was set to make his debut in India's post-T20 World Cup tour to Zimbabwe, but had to pull out at the last minute due to an injury. However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad star is certain that he will make his India debut soon.

In an interaction with NDTV, Reddy spoke at length about the role he is expecting to get once he dons the iconic blue shirt.

"There's a chance I'll get to play at no. 7 or no. 6, most likely a Hardik Pandya role. I'm flexible to bat wherever I'm asked to, but as of now I'm preparing for the role that Hardik Pandya is playing," said Reddy.

Reddy has showcased his ability as both a batsman, and lately as a handy pace bowler, and recently became the most expensive player in the Andhra Premier League.

The 21-year-old showed maturity beyond his years, and was realistic about the chances he would get in the India setup.

"If you ask me to open, I'll open as well. In the near future, I won't be getting the chance at the top order because there are more experienced players," said Reddy. "I have to adapt to whatever role I'll get, and I've been prepared to adapt this way by domestic cricket," he added.

Reddy was selected for the five-T20I Zimbabwe tour alongside a bunch of new faces, in a side that will be led by Shubman Gill.

"I'm happy that there is a progression for youngsters who are performing well. After Rohit bhai (Rohit Sharma), Virat bhai (Virat Kohli) and Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja)'s retirements, there will be opportunities for youngsters. We need to grab them," said Reddy.

At just 21, Reddy already has the world at his feet, and expressed delight to become a brand ambassador for Puma, the same brand as his idol, Virat Kohli.

"My inspiration is Virat Kohli, so I'm really proud to be a part of Puma. Puma really supported me through the IPL, and the greatest thing is that they're providing opportunities to youngsters like myself and Riyan Parag," Reddy said.

Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to be retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of next year's mega auction, after a successful IPL 2024.