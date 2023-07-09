Ingnored for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh provided some artificial excitement in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, slamming a 30-ball 40 for Central Zone in the semi-final against West Zone. Rinku took the West Zone bowlers to cleaners in the last hour before lunch. Target was bordering on impossible, but Rinku, who had hammered 5 consecutive sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders against Yash Dayal of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, would have none of it.

Central Zone left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja suffered the brunt of his aggression, getting hammered for two sixes and one of them even landed outside the stadium.

However, the scoreboard pressure got the better of him as the southpaw from Uttar Pradesh holed out to Arzan Nagwaswalla in the deep to bring curtains to the entertainment.

Rinku had also played well in the first innings as he scored a 69-ball 48, helping Central Zone cross the 100-run mark.

However, it was West Zone who secured their place in the final on the back of a crucial first innings lead after the match ended in a draw.

Chasing an improbable 399 to win, Central could only manage 128 for 4 when rain interrupted proceedings. The action couldn't begin again and the match was ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Rinku could be called up to the Indian side for the upcoming three T20Is against Ireland next month.

The final of Duleep Trophy 2023 will be played between West and South Zone, who outclassed North Zone in the other semi final.

(With PTI Inputs)