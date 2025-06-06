Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli stunned the cricketing world with the decision of his Test retirement last month. He didn't have good outing in the five-match Test series in Australia that concluded in January this year. The following phase even saw Kohli returning to play Ranji Trophy after 13 years. All the signs along with Kohli's eternal love for Test cricket indicated that he will continue to play in the format. It was thus an extremely shocking decision by Kohli to leave the format.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor commented on Kohli's retirement. He believes that Kohli was different from his usual self when he visited Australia for the 2024-25 Test series that eventually turned out to be his last.

"Last year, I saw a different Virat Kohli (in Australia). An angry one. And I have never seen an angry Virat Kohli. I have seen a highly competitive Virat Kohli, and I love that about him. I always saw the gentleman. Last year I saw a different Virat Kohli and I said a month ago that it is time for him to retire. And he did. Because once you get angry, you've got to get out. And I think he realised that. If you start getting angry, you are gone," Taylor said on the LiSTNR Sport podcast.

"Like a lot of cricket fans, I was disappointed with Virat last year. Because I had always greatly admired Virat and was his fan," Taylor added.

Kohli bid adieu to his Test career with 9230 runs in 123 matches at an impressive average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. He wrapped up his Test career as the fourth-most successful Test captain overall with 40 wins, behind Graeme Smith (53 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins). He also has the most Test hundreds by an Indian captain, with Gavaskar (11 centuries) way behind his 20 tons.

Kohli remains a firm advocate for Test cricket as the Indian great recently expressed his opinion about youngsters playing the longest format after Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their 18-year-long drought to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kohli abruptly announced his retirement during the 2025 IPL season and will not be a part of the side that faces England for five Test matches over the next two months. His last appearance in the format came against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Kohli believes there is nothing more important than playing Test cricket and said only after you perform in the longest format, will respect the world a player for his game.

