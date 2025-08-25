Sachin Tendulkar has given his first public reaction to son Arjun Tendulkar's engagement to Saaniya Chandhok. Sources confirmed to NDTV on August 14 that Arjun got engaged to Saaniya in a private ceremony. Social media went into overdrive after news of the young cricketer taking a major step in his personal life surfaced. However, no official statement was released by the families of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. Now, Sachin has confirmed the development.

In an 'Ask Me Anything' session on a social media platform on Monday, Sachin was asked: "Did Arjun really get engaged??"

The cricket legend replied: "Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life."

Saaniya is the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family is well-known for its contributions to the hospitality and food industries. They are the owners of the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery. The report also claimed that Arjun and Saaniya got engaged privately, with only close friends and family from both sides attending the ceremony.

Notably, Arjun is a left-arm pacer who can also make valuable contributions with the bat. He plies his trade for Goa in domestic cricket. In 17 First-Class games, he has picked up 37 wickets while also scoring 532 runs.

Arjun has played 24 T20s, taking 27 wickets and scoring 119 runs. He has featured in 18 one-dayers (List A), claiming 25 wickets and scoring 102 runs.

The fast bowler has also played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut in 2023, playing four matches that season and picking up three wickets. In the following season, Arjun played just one game and went wicketless.